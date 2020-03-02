2 year warranty
Discontinued
11336UE2X2
Stand out from the crowd
All-new Philips Ultinon Essential LED provides the best value for your money. It comes in a compact all-in-one design featuring powerful brightness, stylish looks, dual heat-dissipation technology and with 12V and 24V compatibility.
Type of lamp: H3
6,500 K stylish white light
Compact design for better fit
Compatible with most cars
Number of bulbs: 2
For that modern, high-end style, customize your car with Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs. With a color temperature of up to 6,500 Kelvin, these bulbs project a modern white light so you can always stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.
Optimal performance with superior durability places Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs at the forefront of LED technology. Thanks to the dual heat-dissipation mechanism - built-in fan and an aluminum heatsink with anonizing coating - these LED headlight bulbs disperse heat more effectively and efficiently. They can perform at their highest level of brightness for a longer period of time.
Philips Ultinon Essential LED uses a brand-new bulb design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the body allowing more space for bulb in the headlamp and hence faciliting easy fit. Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the one-piece design allows to take the out the center ring from top easily, without unscrewing. Philips Ultinon Essential LED with its compact design fits a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics.
Reviews
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements