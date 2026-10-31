Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
TV
All series
Ambilight
Screen size
0cm
0"
All Ambilight TVs (6)
Ambilight 2-sided (2)
Ambilight 3-sided (2)
Ambilight 4-sided (1)
Smart TV
All Smart TV (3)
Android TV™ (3)
No Smart TV (3)
Picture performance
Clear LCD (3)
Full HD 1080p (3)
HD ready (6)
Connectivity
Flat TV - LCD (6)
Digital Media Reader (5)
USB (3)
Voice Assistant
Google Assistant (3)
Works with Alexa (3)
Works with Google Assistant (3)
Technology
4K Ultra HD LED HDR (3)
Dolby Vision Atmos (3)
HDR 10+ (3)
OLED 4K HDR (1)
P5 Picture Engine (3)
OLED4K UHD OLED Android TV
Performance Series4K UHD LED Android TV
5500 seriesFull HD LED TV
Philips CineosFlat TV
Philips Cineoswidescreen flat TV
Philips Matchlinewidescreen flat TV
Philips 5500 seriesFull HD LED TV
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?