At around four to six months, your little one may seem less satisfied with their milk and watch you curiously when you eat. These are good signs that your baby is ready to start eating solid foods.
Buying and preparing your baby’s first solid foods from fresh ingredients is the best way to keep the nutrients as intact as possible. Making the food yourself also gives you the reassurance of knowing exactly what your baby is eating.
How your ingredients are stored, prepared and cooked will also affect their nutritional content, so we’ve put together some tips to help you get the best from baby’s first foods.
