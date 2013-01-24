Home
Taking good care of your SAECO (Philips) Espresso machine is key to great tasting coffee and long lasting machine performance. Here's everything you need to know.
Cleaning your Saeco espresso machine's brew group
Lubricating your Saeco espresso machine's brew group
Cleaning the coffee funnel
Descaling your machine
Cleaning the milk carafe and milk frothers

Cleaning your Saeco espresso machine’s brew group

 

Regularly cleaning your espresso machine’s brew group prevents coffee residues clogging up the circuits.


Weekly cleaning:

Rinse with lukewarm water.

Monthly cleaning:

Remove oil by using the Philips Saeco degreasing tablet.

Lubricating your Saeco espresso machine's brew group

Lubricate the machine's brew group frequently so its mechanical parts continue to move easily. Use the HD5061 brew group grease.

Frequency of lubricating:

  • Brewing 1-5 cups per day, lubricate every 4 months.
  • Brewing 6-10 cups per day, lubricate every 2 months.
  • Brewing more than 10 cups per day, lubricate once a month.

Cleaning the coffee funnel

 

Clean the coffee funnel to make sure the coffee runs smoothly through your espresso machine.


Weekly cleaning:

Clean the coffee funnel with a spoon handle from the top via the pre-ground coffee compartment. If there is no pre-ground coffee compartment, insert the spoon from below.

Descaling your machine

 

As with all electrical appliances that use water, your Saeco espresso machine will start to build up calcium deposits or scale.


Frequency of descaling:

Your machine will inform you when it is time to descale. Use Philips Saeco descaling solution CA6700/47 › or CA6700/47 ›.

Cleaning the milk carafe and milk frothers

 

Clean the milk carafe, automatic milk frother and classic milk frother to ensure hygienic and frothy milk foam.

 

Daily cleaning:

Perform a quick clean after brewing a milk-based coffee. Rinse the top parts of the milk system with lukewarm water.

Weekly cleaning:

Disassemble and clean all parts in lukewarm water.

Monthly cleaning:

Prevent milk circuits from clogging up by using the Philips Saeco milk circuit cleaner CA6700/47.

Search the user manual of your saeco expresso machine

More detailed information on cleaning and maintaining your Philips espresso machine is only a couple of clicks away.

Search by product number.

    How to clearn and maintain Saeco expresso machine videos.

    video thumbnail

    Rinsing the brew group

     

    Rinse the brew group weekly with lukewarm water. For the monthly cleaning with the Philips Saeco degreasing tablet CA6704, follow the step-by-step instructions in your user manual.
    video thumbnail

    Lubricating the brew group

     

    Lubricate your machine's brew group on a regular basis to allow the machine's mechanical parts to continue to operate freely.
    video thumbnail

    Cleaning the automatic milk frother

     

    Daily rinse the milk circuits by placing the milk tube into a jug filled with fresh water, and pressing the button for frothing milk. Weekly disassemble and clean all parts in lukewarm water. Monthly clean with the Philips Saeco milk circuit cleaner CA6705.
    video thumbnail

    Cleaning the milk carafe  

     

    Perform a quick clean after brewing a milk-based coffee. Daily rinse the top parts of the milk system with lukewarm water. Weekly disassemble and clean all parts in lukewarm water. Monthly clean with the Philips Saeco milk circuit cleaner CA6705.
    video thumbnail

    Cleaning the coffee funnel

     

    Weekly clean the coffee funnel with a spoon handle from the top via the pre-ground coffee compartment. If there is no pre-ground coffee compartment, insert the spoon from below.

