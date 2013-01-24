Taking good care of your SAECO (Philips) Espresso machine is key to great tasting coffee and long lasting machine performance. Here's everything you need to know.
Rinse the brew group weekly with lukewarm water. For the monthly cleaning with the Philips Saeco degreasing tablet CA6704, follow the step-by-step instructions in your user manual.
Lubricate your machine's brew group on a regular basis to allow the machine's mechanical parts to continue to operate freely.
Daily rinse the milk circuits by placing the milk tube into a jug filled with fresh water, and pressing the button for frothing milk. Weekly disassemble and clean all parts in lukewarm water. Monthly clean with the Philips Saeco milk circuit cleaner CA6705.
Perform a quick clean after brewing a milk-based coffee. Daily rinse the top parts of the milk system with lukewarm water. Weekly disassemble and clean all parts in lukewarm water. Monthly clean with the Philips Saeco milk circuit cleaner CA6705.
Weekly clean the coffee funnel with a spoon handle from the top via the pre-ground coffee compartment. If there is no pre-ground coffee compartment, insert the spoon from below.