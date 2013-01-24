Home
Congratulations; you're the proud owner of a Saeco espresso machine. Find out how to use it for the first time, and discover which settings you can adjust to meet your personal preferences.

Fill water tank and coffee bean hopper

 

After removing the water tank, fill with fresh water up to the 'Max' level indication. Then fill the coffee bean hopper with espresso beans of your choice.

Turn your espresso machine on

After inserting the small plug into the socket located on the back of your espresso machine, insert the main plug into a wall socket. Turn the main switch to 'I' (if located on the machine).

Place a cup and press the Standby button.

 

Place a cup under the hot water spout/steam wand to collect water dispensed during priming.

 

Press the 'Standby' button to switch your Saeco espresso machine on.

Prime the circuit

 

The display shows the circuit priming icon. Select 'OK' to start this process. The machine will begin dispensing water. For more information, visit the dedicated support page for your machine to locate the user manual.

Prepare, install and activate the AquaClean filter

 

Espresso machines which are compatible with the AquaClean filter will show the text 'Install or Activate AquaClean Filter?


Always prepare the AquaClean filter before using it. Shake it for 5 seconds, immerse it upside down in a jug with cold water and wait until no air bubbles come out.


Place the filter into the water tank and start the installation. After a correct installation, the 'AquaClean 100%' icon will be visible in the display.

 
    How to clearn and maintain Saeco expresso machine videos.

    Adjust settings instruction movies.

    video thumbnail

    Grinder settings

     

    You can adjust the grind settings by the knob inside the bean container. From a fine grind for a full-bodied espresso to a coarse grind for a lighter coffee flavor.

     

    Only adjust the grind settings when the machine is grinding coffee beans. To adjust the grinder; place a cup under the coffee spout. Press the 'Espresso‘ button and when the grinder starts grinding change the setting with the adjustment key.
    video thumbnail

    'Memo' settings

     

    For each coffee recipe you can adjust the strength according to your taste and to the size of your cups with the 'Memo' function.


    Press and hold the button you want to adjust until the display shows the 'Memo' icon. Your machine then enters the programming phase and starts to brew the selected coffee. Stop the process by pressing the 'OK' button or the button you are programming. This depends on your espresso machine model.
    video thumbnail

    Aroma strength settings

     

    Press the 'Aroma strength' button to change the coffee strength. Each time you press the 'Aroma strength' button, the aroma strength changes by one level. The display shows the chosen strength, which will only be saved when you change the strength while brewing a coffee.
    video thumbnail

    Menu settings

     

    In the menu you can adjust different settings of the machine, e.g. temperature and standby time.

     

    Activate the menu and select the setting you want to adjust. For example, select the temperature setting you prefer ('Max/Med/Min) and then save it.

