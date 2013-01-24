Espresso machines which are compatible with the AquaClean filter will show the text 'Install or Activate AquaClean Filter?



Always prepare the AquaClean filter before using it. Shake it for 5 seconds, immerse it upside down in a jug with cold water and wait until no air bubbles come out.



Place the filter into the water tank and start the installation. After a correct installation, the 'AquaClean 100%' icon will be visible in the display.