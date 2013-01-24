Congratulations; you're the proud owner of a Saeco espresso machine. Find out how to use it for the first time, and discover which settings you can adjust to meet your personal preferences.
You can adjust the grind settings by the knob inside the bean container. From a fine grind for a full-bodied espresso to a coarse grind for a lighter coffee flavor.
Only adjust the grind settings when the machine is grinding coffee beans. To adjust the grinder; place a cup under the coffee spout. Press the 'Espresso‘ button and when the grinder starts grinding change the setting with the adjustment key.
For each coffee recipe you can adjust the strength according to your taste and to the size of your cups with the 'Memo' function.
Press and hold the button you want to adjust until the display shows the 'Memo' icon. Your machine then enters the programming phase and starts to brew the selected coffee. Stop the process by pressing the 'OK' button or the button you are programming. This depends on your espresso machine model.
Press the 'Aroma strength' button to change the coffee strength. Each time you press the 'Aroma strength' button, the aroma strength changes by one level. The display shows the chosen strength, which will only be saved when you change the strength while brewing a coffee.
In the menu you can adjust different settings of the machine, e.g. temperature and standby time.
Activate the menu and select the setting you want to adjust. For example, select the temperature setting you prefer ('Max/Med/Min) and then save it.