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2 year warranty

Air purifier and Air humidifier

Filters and Accessories (7)

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Filters and Accessories

  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series

Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY0900/30
  • Compatible: 900 and 800 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Original Philips filter
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Discontinued

  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series

Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY1410/30
  • Compatible with 1000i and 2000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 2 years
  • Original Philips filter
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series

Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
Active Carbon filter

FY1413/30
  • Compatible with 1000i and 2000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 1 year
  • Original Philips filter
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Discontinued

  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter

Philips Genuine replacement filter
NanoProtect HEPA

FY0194/30
  • Up to 12 months lifetime
  • Filters 99.5% 0.003μm particles
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Discontinued

  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series

Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
Active Carbon filter

FY2420/30
  • Compatible with 2000i and 3000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 1 year
  • Original Philips filter
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Discontinued

  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter

Philips Genuine replacement filter
Integrated 3-in-1

FYM220/30
  • Up to 24 months lifetime
  • HEPA+Active Carbon+Pre-filter
  • Filters 99.95% 0.003μm particles
  • Filters gases & odors
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Discontinued

  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series

Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY2422/30
  • Compatible with 2000i and 3000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 2 years
  • Original Philips filter
View product

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