If the Philips/Saeco espresso machine bean container indicator does not work properly, you can often easily mend it yourself. Find out how.
My Philips/Saeco espresso machine doesn't display the empty bean container warning message
Fill the bean container completely with beans
The bean container indicator has not yet adjusted itself. Follow these steps to fix this:
- Fill up the bean container with coffee beans and do not refill until the container is entirely empty
- When the beans in the bean container are used up, the machine has had enough time to adjust itself
- From now on, the empty bean container message will appear on the display
- Repeat these steps every time you change bean type