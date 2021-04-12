Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
FC6904/01 SpeedPro Max Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

SpeedPro Max Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

FC6904/01

The water tank of my Philips PowerPro Aqua Vacuum is leaking

If the water tank of your Philips PowerPro Aqua Vacuum is leaking, this can have several causes:

The water tank is held in an incorrect position

Always make sure that the water tank is held with the microfibre cloth straight up or straight down. If you position the water tank differently, there is a possibility that the water will flow quickly through the wetting strip.

The cap of the water tank is not properly closed

Close the cap after filling the water tank with water.

The strip is not placed properly in the bottom of the water tank

Check the strip and make sure that it is fitted properly in the bottom plate of the water tank.

If the solutions provided do not help to solve your problem, please contact us.

Bottom of the water tank

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6904/01 , FC6409/01 , FC6402/01 .

Other issues

Other faults (1)
Product Usage and Results (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.