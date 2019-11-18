Philips car bulbs are award-winning



The Philips Xenon headlight bulb is designed with a burner and a socket base as well as an integrated igniter (D1, D3, D5). For the D2 and D4, the igniter sits together with the ballast. All xenon light bulbs are manufactured in quartz glass and contain xenon gases, hence the name. The round part of the bulb is where the electrodes sit and a number of “salt pills”, these contain different metals whose task is to create the light bulb’s color temperature, etc.

