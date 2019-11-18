Search terms

    Have you ever heard of xenon headlight bulbs? Why are xenon headlight bulbs whiter than halogen bulbs?

    The xenon system consists of a light bulb, a starter and a ballast. A xenon system typically provides 3,200 lumens ± 10% and a color temperature at approximately 4,100 to 5,000 Kelvin depending on the type of light bulb. When the light is turned on, there is a strong blue light for approximately 2-5 seconds which transitions into a more white tone.

    Xenon bulbs and headlights are an excellent system in terms of the amount of light. If you want to upgrade your xenon lights, you can switch to Philips Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 that provides up to +150% more vision*.

    Reach out to any one of our authorized distributors, garages and retailers for your very own Philips Xenon headlight bulbs today!
    * Compared to the minimum legal standard (except for D2R that provides up to 20% more vision).
      • Brilliant and powerful light projection

      • Light color and intensity close to daylight

      • Extra-long lifetime

      • Low power consumption

      Xenon's benefits 

      Find the right xenon headlight bulbs for your car

      Handy tools for helping you to make the right choice

      Driver handy tool
      Standard Xenon X-tremeVision gen2
      Ideal for replacement 
      Xenon Vision
      Xenon Vision 
      Enjoy your passion
      Xenon White Vision gen2
      Xenon WhiteVision gen2 
      Experience more light
      Xenon X-treme Vision gen2
      Xenon X-tremeVision gen2
      Brightness
      Standard
      Up to 120%* 
      Up to 150%* 
      Light color
      Up to 4,300 K
      Up to 5,000 K
      Up to 4,800 K
      Headlighting portfolio 
      D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S, D8S
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S
      *Compared to the minimum legal standard (except for D2R that provides up to 20% more vision)
      Standard Xenon WhiteVision gen2

      Why buy original Philips bulbs for your car? 

      Certificate of Authenticity-Why choosing original bulbs only ?
      Certificate Of Authenticity - Why buy original bulbs for your car ? (Part 1)
      Certificate Of Authenticity - Why buy original bulbs for your car ? (Part 2)
      Certificate Of Authenticity - Why buy original bulbs for your car ? (Part 3)
