Car lights
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED

    LED technology

    Ultinon Pro9000 LED 

    LED

    Original automotive performance in LED


    Breakthrough LED for driving enthusiasts.
     

    The Philips Ultinon Pro9000 sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs. It offers up to 250% brighter*, whiter light for optimal performance and a compact design for easy fitting to most vehicles.
    Ultinon Pro9000 LED

    OEM performance with Lumileds TopContact LEDs


    TopContact LEDs, Innovation by Lumileds, used by OEMs.

    Made available in aftermarket with Ultinon Pro9000, exclusively used by Lumileds in aftermarket.

    Experience the power of Ultinon Pro9000 LED

    Up to +250% brighter light*


    They offer up to 250% brighter, consistent light on the road than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. Their optimal spectrum makes road signs more visible. See further, react faster!

    Experience the power of Ultinon Pro9000 LED

    Cool white look, with up to 5 800 K


    5800K is the CHOICE of OEMs, to maximize eye comfort while driving at night. This reduces fatigue and the risk of eye strain to make driving in the dark a safer, more pleasant experience.

    Experience the power of Ultinon Pro9000 LED
    longer lifetime

    Longer lifetime 5000 hours


    This technology dissipate heat away from the bulb and gives your bulb a remarkable lifetime of up to 5,000 h. It’s unique smart cooling also ensures that the light output is consistent.
    safe beam technology

    Philips safe beam technology  


    Thanks to the perfect positioning of the LED chips on Philips Ultinon Pro9000 bulbs, drivers have light exactly where they need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles.
    high compatibility

    High compatibility


    Philips Ultinon9000 bulbs need no additional adapters to eliminate flickering in most vehicles. They work right away with the vehicle's electrical system, providing a consistent light beam and color temperature. 
    *Compared to the minimum legal standard

    What makes Philips LED headlight bulbs unique? 

    Ultinon Pro9000 LED unique points
    *LED bulb image is a representation of Ultinon Pro9000 model
    **Philips Light Repair CANbus is directly integrated into our new-generation bulbs (Ultinon Pro5000 and Ultinon Pro9000) to prevent flickering. No need for additional accessories! In some rare cases, an additional CANbus might be required to eliminate the flickering effect completely. Please note a separate Adaptor CANbus is still required to prevent inaccurate dashboard error.
    Halogen standard Ultinon Pro9000 LED
    *Image for illustration purposes only.

    Discover our LED ranges
    placeholder
    Standard halogens
    Ultinon Essential LED
    Ultinon Essential LED
    Ultinon LED package
    Ultinon LED
    X-tremeUltinon LED package
    X-tremeUltinon LED
    Brightness
    Standard
    Extra brightness
    Up to 160%*
    Up to 250%*
    Light colour
    Up to 3,200 K
    Up to 6,500 K
    Up to 5,800 K
    Up to 5,800 K
    Lifetime
    Up to 600 hours
    Up to 1,500 hours
    Up to 3,000 hours
    Up to 5,000 hours
    Warranty
    2 years
    2 years +1 extended warranty**
    2 years +3 extended warranty**
    Available in
    [≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11], [≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2],[≈HB3/HB4]
    [≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11],[≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2], [≈HB3/HB4]
    [≈H1], [≈H3], [≈H4], [≈H7], [≈H11],[≈H8/H11/H16], [≈HIR2], [≈HB3/HB4]
    View all products
    View all products
    View all products
    View all products
    ECE R37
    It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements

    The lamps are not permitted to use on public roads.

    *Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs. Up to +200% for Ultinon Pro9000 HL [H1] and [H3] types.
    **For extended warranty (+1 year/ +3 years) of your Philips headlight bulbs, please contact our call center to register them.

    Philips Ultinon Pro9000 LED

    Handy tools for helping you to make the right choice

    Ultinon Pro9000 LED package

    Explore Philips Ultinon Pro9000 LED product types

    Low and high beam headlight bulbs

    H1
    [≈H1]
    H3
    [≈H3]
    H4
    [≈H4]
    H7
    [≈H7]
    H11
    [≈H11]
    HIR2
    [≈HIR2]
    HB3, HB4
    [≈HB3/HB4]

    FOG light bulbs

    H11
    [≈H11]
    H8, H11, H16
    [≈H8/H11/H16]

    Experience the power of Ultinon Pro9000 LED

    Experience the power of Ultinon Pro9000 LED

    The new Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlight bulbs provide the exceptional visibility that you need while driving.
    Technology breakthroughs

    Technology breakthroughs

     

    Discover how the Philips Ultinon Pro9000 sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs with its latest technology.
    Original Equipment quality

    LED innovations

     

    The exciting new Philips LED ranges push the boundaries of light once again, performing at automotive OEM level.
    • Toggle view

    The superior beam performance of the Philips Ultinon Pro9000 LED helps you identify dangerous situations faster and stay in perfect control of your vehicle – whatever road conditions you're facing.

     

    Discover more

    Automotive support

    Automotive Support

    Do you need a replacement Philips headlights for your car?
    Where to buy

    Where to buy

    Purchase Philips Automotive products online or at a store near you
    Automotive articles

    Automotive articles

    Learn more about our Philips automotive lighting technology, innovation and solutions through our articles

