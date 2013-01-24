Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Millennium Home oxygen system

Millennium M10

Home oxygen system

The Millennium M10 is designed to be the highest performing and most reliable 10 liter oxygen machine available. It's engineered to reduce the cost of providing oxygen for patients who need high levels of oxygen.

Features
Protective tubing

Protective tubing protects against electric shock

The electronic wires and tubing are neatly guarded by protective tubing.
SMCT "sure cycle" valve

SMCT "sure cycle" valve is maintenance free

SMCT "sure cycle" valve is maintenance free
Twin Head Compressor

Twin Head Compressor for more air flow

The higher stroke sends more airflow through the sieve beds.
Oxygen purity indicator option

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

The M10 is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.
Highly durable casters

Highly durable casters withstand rigorous usage

Highly durable casters withstand rigorous usage
Integrated Sieve Canister

Integrated Sieve Canister enhances bed life

The integrated canister reduces the number of vulnerable tubing connections.
High oxygen output

High oxygen output meets patients' needs

The Millennium M10 delivers up to 10 liters of oxygen per minute.
