By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
Global distributor contacts

 

As a focused Health Technology leader, our goal is to improve the lives of 3 billion people by 2030. To reach this ambitious goal we collaborated with successful distributors to deliver the same level of excellence and customer satisfaction. On this page, you can search for the Philips distributors in your region.
  • Country
  • Company
  • Email
  • Address
  • City
  • Product Categories
  • Provides Services (Y/N)
South Africa Surgical Innovations (PTY) LTD | *Volcano Cnr Epsom Avenue & Malibongwe Drive, Stand 208 C, Hoogland Ext 44, Boundary Park, Randburg,2169 ,Johannesburg Johannesburg
Yes
South Africa AIRO HEALTH CARE (Pty) Ltd | AIRO HEALTH CARE (Pty) Ltd 92 Culross Road, Bryanston, Johannesburg, South Africa ,Johannesburg Johannesburg
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
South Africa My Sleep (Pty) Ltd 197 Lois Avenue , Newlands,0049,Pretoria Pretoria
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
South Africa Surgical Innovations (PTY) LTD | *Spectranetics Cnr Epsom Avenue & Malibongwe Drive, Stand 208 C, Hoogland Ext 44, Boundary Park, Randburg,2169 ,Johannesburg Johannesburg
No
South Africa Rubicon Healthcare LTD Unit 11, Printech Park North, 33 Battleship Road, Lazerpark, 1724 ,Johannesburg Johannesburg
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • CT AMI
  • Ultrasound
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • Precision Diagnosis Solutions
  • IGT Systems
  • IGT Devices
  • Population Health Management
  • CC Informatics
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
South Africa Medsci neels@medsci.co.za 978 Veda Road, Shop 8, Ettienne Lewis Centre, Montana Park X72,0031,24587,Gezina, Pretoria Gezina, Pretoria
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
South Africa Glenmed salessupport@glenmedcc.co.za 42 Clyde Avenue, Musgrave,4001,1656, Westville 3630,Durban Durban
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Ultrasound
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
South Africa East Cape X-Ray C.C eastcapexray@webafrica.org.za 67 Mangold Street Newton Park,6055,Port Elizabeth Port Elizabeth
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Ultrasound
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • IGT Systems
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
  • CT AMI
 Yes
South Africa YMS Medical Supplies 3 Twickenham Park, Marconi Road , 7441 , Montague Gardens Montague Gardens
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • CC Informatics
 Yes
South Africa SSEM Mthembu Medical Pty Ltd algold@ssemmthembu.co.za 73 5th Street, Wynberg,2090,Sandton Sandton
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

