| Surgical Innovations (PTY) LTD | *Volcano
| Cnr Epsom Avenue & Malibongwe Drive, Stand 208 C, Hoogland Ext 44, Boundary Park, Randburg,2169 ,Johannesburg
| Johannesburg
| Yes
| AIRO HEALTH CARE (Pty) Ltd | AIRO HEALTH CARE (Pty) Ltd
| 92 Culross Road, Bryanston, Johannesburg, South Africa ,Johannesburg
| Johannesburg
| Yes
| My Sleep (Pty) Ltd
| 197 Lois Avenue , Newlands,0049,Pretoria
| Pretoria
| Yes
| Surgical Innovations (PTY) LTD | *Spectranetics
| Cnr Epsom Avenue & Malibongwe Drive, Stand 208 C, Hoogland Ext 44, Boundary Park, Randburg,2169 ,Johannesburg
| Johannesburg
| No
| Rubicon Healthcare LTD
| Unit 11, Printech Park North, 33 Battleship Road, Lazerpark, 1724 ,Johannesburg
| Johannesburg
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Monitoring and Analytics
- Therapeutic Care
- CT AMI
- Ultrasound
- Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
- Precision Diagnosis Solutions
- IGT Systems
- IGT Devices
- Population Health Management
- CC Informatics
- Sleep Respiratory Care
| Yes
| Medsci
| neels@medsci.co.za
| 978 Veda Road, Shop 8, Ettienne Lewis Centre, Montana Park X72,0031,24587,Gezina, Pretoria
| Gezina, Pretoria
- Monitoring and Analytics
- CC Informatics
- Therapeutic Care
- Sleep Respiratory Care
| Yes
| Glenmed
| salessupport@glenmedcc.co.za
| 42 Clyde Avenue, Musgrave,4001,1656, Westville 3630,Durban
| Durban
- Monitoring and Analytics
- CC Informatics
- Therapeutic Care
- Ultrasound
- Sleep Respiratory Care
| Yes
| East Cape X-Ray C.C
| eastcapexray@webafrica.org.za
| 67 Mangold Street Newton Park,6055,Port Elizabeth
| Port Elizabeth
- Monitoring and Analytics
- CC Informatics
- Therapeutic Care
- Ultrasound
- Diagnostic Imaging
- IGT Systems
- Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
- Sleep Respiratory Care
- CT AMI
| Yes
| YMS Medical Supplies
| 3 Twickenham Park, Marconi Road , 7441 , Montague Gardens
| Montague Gardens
- Monitoring and Analytics
- Therapeutic Care
- CC Informatics
| Yes
| SSEM Mthembu Medical Pty Ltd
| algold@ssemmthembu.co.za
| 73 5th Street, Wynberg,2090,Sandton
| Sandton
| Yes