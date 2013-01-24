The industry-leading service you've come to expect from Philips is fueled by advanced technologies that empower our customers to manage their operations easily, quickly, and effectively. Whether you are looking to connect with a Philips service representative, to manage your installed base, to initiate a service request, to look up a document, to get training on a newly installed product, to access analytics data, to acquire a spare part or any number of other tasks, we have built a portfolio of solutions to help.
Philips puts the most advanced technologies to work for you
