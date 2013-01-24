Trilogy Evo

The next generation of the Philips Trilogy ventilator delivers proven performance in noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation, and is designed to stay with your patients across changing care environments.
|A/C-PC
|
|A/C-VC
|
|CPAP
|
|PSV
|
|S/T
|
|SIMV-PC
|
|SIMV-VC
|
|MPV-PC
|
|MPV-VC
|
|Weight
|
|Size
|
|Screen dimensions
|
|Low flow
|
|High pressure
|
|Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
|
|Minute ventilation (MinVent)
|
|Leak
|
|Respiratory rate (RR)
|
|Peak inspiratory flow (PIF)
|
|Peak inspiratory pressure (PIP)
|
|Mean airway pressure
|
|Percentage spontaneous triggered breaths (%Spont Trig)
|
|I:E ratio
|
|Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
|
|Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
|
|Dynamic plateau pressure (Dyn Pplat)
|
|Auto-PEEP
|
|FiO2 with FiO2 sensor
|
|SpO2 with pulse oximeter accessory
|
|Pulse rate with pulse oximeter accessory
|
|EtCO2 with CO2 accessory
|
|AC input voltage
|
|DC input voltage
|
|Internal and detachable Li-on batteries
|
|Charge time for detachable and internal battery
|
|Inspiratory Pressure
|
|Tidal Volume
|
|Minute Ventilation
|
|Respiratory Rate
|
|Circuit Disconnection
|
|Apnea Interval
|
|No trigger
|
|AVAPS with passive circuit
|
|Tidal volume
|
|Breath rate
|
|PEEP
|
|EPAP/CPAP
|
|IPAP
|
|Pressure support/pressure control
|
|Inspiratory time
|
|Rise time
|
|Triggering and cycling
|
|Flow trigger sensitivity
|
|Flow cycle sensitivity
|
|Flow pattern
|
|FiO2
|
|Inspiratory time min/max
|
|Backup ventilation
|