The current generation of younger professionals will soon make up the majority of our local healthcare workforce in South Africa. They have the responsibility – and the privilege – of delivering the changes that are needed to ensure healthcare systems are fit for purpose. Value-based care is the ultimate aspiration of this, delivered through the Quadruple Aim of better health outcomes, improved patient and staff experience, and lower cost of care.



The challenge to transform healthcare lies on this group’s shoulders, but too often their views are not widely understood. The Future Health Index 2020 for South Africa explores this generation's expectations around technology, training and job satisfaction, and the reality of their experience as healthcare professionals.