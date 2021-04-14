IFC Partners with Philips and Co-operative Bank of Kenya to Help African Healthcare Providers Access Essential Medical Equipment

Risk-sharing is an effective instrument to encourage financial institutions to lend to smaller businesses. The IDA PSW and the Global Financing Facility’s support in the form of a first loss guarantee enables IFC to extend risk-sharing facilities to the most challenging markets including conflict-affected countries.

"This partnership with IFC and Philips will allow Co-operative Bank to extend credit to a wider range of investors in the health sector, who previously have found credit availability a challenge. Health expenditure is one of the largest budget items in many households in Kenya; every support to make it easier for the sector to prosper and benefit our people is welcomed,” said Dr. Gideon Muriuki, Group Managing Director and CEO, Co-operative Bank of Kenya.

The facility includes an advisory services program to help small businesses in the healthcare sector strengthen their medical equipment procurement processes, financial management competencies and business planning. The advisory program will also help participating financial institutions to strengthen credit underwriting skills for the healthcare sector. In Kenya, the Global Financing Facility support includes technical assistance to improve the quality of care for small and medium-sized healthcare facilities that are serving low-income populations, including women and children.

IFC expects to expand the Africa Medical Equipment Facility to more countries and invites interested financial institutions and equipment manufacturers to contact IFC to explore partnerships.