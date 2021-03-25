Philips Foundation deploys AI software in South Africa to detect and monitor COVID-19 using chest X-rays

Johannesburg, South Africa – Philips Foundation has successfully implemented artificial intelligence (AI) software, developed by Delft Imaging, in 11 South African hospitals to help triage and monitor COVID-19 patients via X-ray imaging. Delft Imaging’s AI-based CAD4COVID software, which complements existing COVID-19 diagnostic technologies, estimates the severity and progression of COVID-19 disease based on routinely available chest X-rays.

Free to use, CAD4COVID has been developed to support COVID-19 patient triaging in resource-constrained settings and high-prevalence areas. The technology is based on the same technical core as Delft Imaging’s CAD4TB tuberculosis (TB) detection software, which has contributed to screening six million people for TB worldwide.

Philips Foundation recognized the solution’s ability to alleviate the burden on healthcare facilities that lack the resources to cope with the influx of COVID-19 patients, as well as its ability to reduce the workload of frontline healthcare workers. As part of its mission to provide access to quality healthcare for disadvantaged communities, Philips Foundation has supported implementation of CAD4COVID in 11 South African hospitals.

“Deploying new and alternative technologies capable of detecting and monitoring COVID-19 could be an important part of alleviating resource limitations and reducing the spread of existing and new coronavirus strains,” said Margot Cooijmans, Director of the Philips Foundation.

With the aid of Philips’ leading expertise in diagnostic imaging, Philips South Africa played an essential role in facilitating the use of CAD4COVID on available X-ray machines in the 11 South African hospitals. This has enabled the country to increase the detection of COVID-19, quantify its progression, and alleviate pressure on hospitals and their healthcare workers.