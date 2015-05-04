Search terms

Philips to embark on annual roadshow across the African continent for sixth consecutive year – covering 12,000 km, 11 cities and 8 countries
 

  • Philips’ Cape Town to Cairo roadshow retains a strong focus on advancing healthcare, and energy efficient lighting solutions;
  • Roadshow demonstrates Philips commitment to Africa, and its ambitions to further progress its business footprint across the continent;
  • Over the past five years the roadshow has championed the UN Millennium Development Goals (4 and 5) with many successes along the way – in 2015, maternal and child health and non-communicable diseases will continue to remain a focus, aligned to the upcoming Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs);
  • Since 2010, the roadshow has spread light across Africa– improving and beautifying cities, illuminating iconic landmarks and extending the day for rural life with solar lighting; new LED innovations will be introduced once again this year.

May 04, 2015

Cape Town, South Africa - Philips’ Cape Town to Cairo roadshow is back for the sixth consecutive year! On Monday 11th May 2015, Philips will embark on its annual journey across the African continent, covering 12,000 km, 11 cities and 8 countries over a period of 4.5 months.
The roadshow has gained significant momentum over the past five years, and as a result Philips has got to the very heart of some of the key issues facing Africa. This year too, the roadshow will continue to listen to the markets and focus on advancing healthcare and energy efficient lighting solutions.

Highlights and key areas of focus

C2C Roadshow 2015
The roadshow’s ambition from the beginning has been to collaborate and engage with customers, government, NGOs and media on challenges facing Africa. This has included - Mother and Child Care, the rise of non-communicable diseases, energy efficient LED and solar lighting solutions, as well as shining a spotlight on the need for clinical education and training.
Since 2010, the roadshow has evolved and advanced considerably, however the ethos and focus remains the same.  Over the past 5 years Philips has advanced many of its goals, and reached countless milestones along the way.

Clinical Education and Training

Medical Simulation Lab
High-tech Medical Simulation Lab, Johannesburg
During the 2014 roadshow, Philips and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) inaugurated a high-tech Medical Simulation Lab to support clinical education; providing medical students direct access to real life situations, and technical know-how behind medical equipment in a contained setting.
Hospital training
Hands-on clinical training in progress
Since the roadshow began in 2010, Philips has trained over 3,100 healthcare professionals across Africa, organizing structured training workshops around maternal and child care, training practitioners where to look and what to look for, and preparing them on how to use this information to guide diagnoses and treatment decisions.

In 2015, clinical education and healthcare training will continue to remain a priority.

Ongoing commitment to maternal and child health

Since the inception of the roadshow, Philips has championed the UN Millennium Development Goals 4 and 5, related to reducing child mortality and improving maternal health. Several innovations and partnerships have resulted from this dedicated commitment.
VISIQ image
Philips VISIQ - Tablet-sized miniaturized ultrasound 
Philips introduced its innovative ultra-mobile ultrasound system “VISIQ” during the roadshow in 2014. VISIQ is the size of a tablet and has been designed specifically to address the critical issue of maternal and infant care in remote areas.

During the 2013 roadshow the Gauteng Department of Health, University of Johannesburg, and Philips launched a life-saving ambulance and response vehicle pilot project in South Africa.
ambulance image
Ambulance project, Johannesburg 
These are some amongst several successes.  As the Sustainable Development Goals supersede the Millennium Development Goals in September 2015, Philips will continue to advance the healthcare agenda for Africa, providing solutions, innovations and collaborations – with a strong focus on Mother and Child Care and Non Communicable Disease (NCDs).

Spearheading the LED and solar lighting revolution

As the number one LED lighting company in the world, Philips has spearheaded the LED lighting revolution in Africa - enabling efficient energy management, reducing costs, improving city life, and extending the day for rural areas with solar lighting. The roadshow has provided the forum for introducing several breakthrough energy-efficient LED lighting innovations.
Baron Palace
Baron Palace, Cairo; illuminated by Philips LED Lighting
In 2012, Philips announced an initiative to provide solar powered LED lighting for 100 small football  pitches or “light centers” for rural communities across Africa;  to date 85 “light centers” have been inaugurated in off-grid communities.

Last year, Philips illuminated one iconic monument in every city visited during the roadshow with the latest LED technology leaving behind a permanent legacy and enhancing the attractiveness of these stunning monuments while reducing energy consumption by up to 80%.

Following the 2015 journey

The sixth Cape Town to Cairo roadshow will kick off on 11th May 2015, in Cape Town, concluding in Cairo on 15th October 2015. Throughout 2015 the priorities will remain the same, to revitalize Africa’s healthcare system with a strong focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); lead the way for the LED lighting revolution, and provide products and solutions that meet the aspirational needs of the rising middle class in Africa.

Commenting on the 2015 Cape Town to Cairo roadshow, JJ van Dongen, Senior Vice President and CEO Philips Africa said, “It is with great honor and pride that we bring the sixth consecutive Cape Town to Cairo roadshow to Africa. I never imagined how successful this project would be when we embarked on it five years ago. During this time we have consistently engaged in an open dialogue with the people of Africa, and we have sought to adapt our technologies and services to better serve the continent.”

“We have learned an enormous amount, our focus has not wavered, and we will continue to play an integral role in the development of Africa. We are hugely excited about the 2015 roadshow, and we look forward to launching even greater innovations, products and partnerships that precisely address and get to the heart of Africa’s needs.”

