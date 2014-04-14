Search terms

News center | ​South Africa

Philips reiterates commitment to sustainable healthcare and lighting solutions during its fifth pan-African roadshow
 

  • Philips’ fifth Cairo to Cape Town roadshow contributes to ambitions to significantly expand its business footprint on the continent
  • Focus on the UN Millennium Development Goals 4 and 5 as well as the post-2015 Development agenda;  maternal and child health, non-communicable diseases and energy efficient LED lighting
  • 21st century LED technology to highlight iconic city monuments

April 14, 2014

Amsterdam, The Netherlands/ Cairo, Egypt – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) announces its fifth consecutive pan-African Cairo to Cape Town roadshow (from 14 April to 3 September 2014) continuing to focus on key challenges facing Africa today - the need for energy-efficient lighting and the revitalization of African healthcare infrastructure.

 

With an Africa-relevant product portfolio and a strong historical presence on the continent, Philips is committed to significantly expand its business footprint in Africa in the coming years and enhance life in Africa with meaningful innovations. The annual pan-African Cairo to Cape Town roadshow is an important vehicle in Philips’ approach to enhance understanding of local needs and growing the market.
 

“As investment demand continues to grow in most of Africa1, we are very positive about expanding our business footprint on the continent. In the past decade2, 6 of the 10 fastest growing economies in the world were in Africa; Philips is therefore aiming for double digit growth in the coming years”, states JJ van Dongen, Senior Vice President and CEO Philips Africa. “Local entrepreneurship and talent development continue to be key in addressing the complexities of the African market and in developing locally relevant innovations that meet the needs of Africa’s growing middle class.”

Focus on Post-2015 Development Agenda and non-communicable diseases

Philips remains consistently committed to reducing child mortality and improving maternal health, linked to the current UN Millennium Development Goals 4 and 5 (MDGs). In contribution to the Post-2015 Development Agenda, Philips calls for improving universal access to healthcare and reducing the double-disease burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as additions to the current MDGs.

Figures from Philips’ latest Fabric of Africa Trends Report show that in 2008, nearly three million African deaths were attributable to preventable or treatable NCDs. That figure will rise by more than 25 percent in the next decade. This year’s roadshow will have an increased focus on non-communicable diseases in addition to Mother and Child care. 

21st century technology to highlight iconic city monuments

Next to healthcare solutions, Philips will introduce its latest LED and solar innovations during the roadshow. More than 600 million people in Africa currently have no access to electricity; Philips’ off-grid LED solar powered solutions illuminate the most remote areas and provide energy-efficient lighting. Philips has committed to installing 100 “light centers” to off-grid communities by 2015, over a third of these “light centers” have already been installed and more will be inaugurated during the upcoming roadshow.  

Additionally, Philips has committed to lighting up and illuminating one iconic monument in every city visited during the roadshow with the latest LED technology. As the number one lighting company in the world, Philips has transformed iconic city landmarks around the globe and will now provide a stunning lighting makeover of historic, well-recognized monuments in African cities.

Scaling innovations in technology and education

Research and innovation are central to Philips’ activities in Africa. The recently launched Philips Africa Innovation Hub in Nairobi, Kenya, will be the center for developing innovations “in Africa-for Africa”. To increase the impact of newly developed solutions, Philips continues to combine the introduction of new innovations with dedicated focus on clinical education and training. Since 2011 Philips has trained over 2,500 healthcare professionals during the Cairo to Cape Town roadshow and clinical education and healthcare training continues to remain a priority.

Addressing aspirational needs of the African consumer

Philips’ consumer lifestyle portfolio, through innovation and localization, will focus on the continent’s desire for healthier cooking as well as beauty and grooming solutions by introducing new products to meet the aspirational needs of the rising middle class in Africa.

Cairo to Cape Town Roadshow 2014

The roadshow brings together key stakeholders including governments, NGO’s, professional associations, and research institutions to exchange best practices, collaborate and develop public-private partnerships aimed at addressing key challenges in Africa.

“We have been in Africa for many years and have a strong installed base of our equipment, but we strongly acknowledge the benefits of dialogue during this roadshow and the need for our company to listen to the local market and understand how we can adapt our products to better serve this continent”, summarizes JJ van Dongen.

The roadshow kicks-off in Cairo on 14th April 2014 and will make its next stop in Algiers on 12th May, and concludes in Cape Town on 3rd September.
Cairo to Cape Town - Roadshow 2014
1 International Monetary Fund (IMF) – Regional Economic Outlook : Sub-Saharan African. http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/reo/2013/afr/eng/sreo1013.pdf
2 The Post-2015 Development Agenda : A new global partnership: Eradicate Poverty and Transform Economies through Sustainable Development - http://www.post2015hlp.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/UN-Report.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Radhika Choksey
Philips Corporate Communications - Africa
Tel: +31 62525 9000
Email: radhika.choksey@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a diversified health and well-being company, focused on improving people’s lives through meaningful innovation in the areas of Healthcare, Consumer Lifestyle and Lighting. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Philips posted 2013 sales of EUR 23.3 billion and employs approximately 115,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. The company is a leader in cardiac care, acute care and home healthcare, energy efficient lighting solutions and new lighting applications, as well as male shaving and grooming and oral healthcare. News from Philips is located at www.philips.com/newscenter.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.