Choose the right level of continuous patient monitoring technology for each care setting, patient condition, the skills of your nursing staff and your budget. Whether using portable, compact or specialized models, our family of monitors share a common look and feel so your clinicians can go from the highest to the lowest acuity level with minimal training. With our advanced physiologic monitoring and clinical informatics, we help you develop flexible enterprise capabilities for caregiver mobility, data sharing, clinical decision support and alarm management.