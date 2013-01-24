SmartPath upgrades and
trade-ins for CT
With a SmartPath upgrade you can benefit from our advanced reconstruction technology – IMR, or iterative model reconstruction.
IMR allows you to combine virtually noise-free images and industry-leading low-contrast resolution with significantly lower doses[1]. And reconstruction time for the majority of reference protocols is less than 3 minutes*.
iCT
iCT SP
Ingenuity CT
Ingenuity Core128
Ingenuity Core
Brilliance CT 64-channel with Essence technology
Every patient is different. Philips iPatient offers you patient-specific methods for optimal* management of both image quality and dose. This control allows for better scan-to-scan consistency.
You save time too. Scan times are automatically reduced and exam times shortened, in some cases up to 24% with 66% fewer clicks[2]. And iPatient is built to take advantage of future discoveries.
iPatient offers you personalized control of
your CT scans on a patient by patient basis
iCT
iCT SP
Ingenuity Core
Brilliance CT 64-channel with Essence technology
iDose4 Premium Package is an innovative solution that helps you personalize image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
iDose4 improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. It provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – low energy, low dose, and low injected contrast imaging.
O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts for increased diagnostic confidence. In fact the majority of our reference protocols can be reconstructed in less than one minute.