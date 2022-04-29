What's new

Search terms

  • Pulse Wave Doppler tool

    Improve assessments with our pulsed wave Doppler


    Our pulsed wave Doppler tool builds on the technology from our larger ultrasound diagnostic systems. We've integrated comprehensive pulsed wave Doppler measurements, auto-linked color Doppler steering and post-processing functionality, and iSCAN optimization into our Lumify Android application.

  • Assess early fetal age with Lumify

    Assess early fetal age with Lumify


    Get the tools you need for fetal age in early gestation, including crown-rump length and mean sac diameter.

      The latest advancement in lung ultrasound


      The Lumify Android app now provides the new B-lines quantification tool, which automatically calculates the maximum number of B-lines in each scanned zone. It offers a comprehensive scan protocol based on a 12-point lung exam and efficient zone-by-zone labeling.

    • Scan with confidence


      Get reproducible, reliable results to help you make clinical decisions for your patients.

    • Ultrasound on the go


      The latest version of the Lumify Android app makes it easier to deliver healthcare to your patients no matter where they are. This is something no other handheld ultrasound device can currently do.

    • Keep it simple


      Lumify helps you simplify workflows and standardize point-of-care lung ultrasound exams so you can focus on the patient.

      Lumify compatible with Apple devices

      Lumify is now compatible with Apple devices


      We've made Lumify available to millions of clinicians who use Apple devices to provide care to their patients.

