IntelliVue MX800 Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva

IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Mounting Kit
Features
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-05 Kit Includes: Top shelf base plate with Camlock rails; Pivoting Vent Arm Mount with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning. FMS can be mounted horizontally or vertically.
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aestiva Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit Includes:
Vent Arm MX800 mounting kit with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning Camlock top plate for mounting AGM or G5 gas monitors; counterweight kit.
GE Aestiva Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 Kit Includes: Camlock compatible tilt/swivel mount allows the MX800 to be mounted on top of the G5 gas monitor.