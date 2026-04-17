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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Philips Wall Mount
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Philips Wall Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Philips Wall Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available for wall mounting the IntelliVue MP5 patient monitor
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution Philips Wall Mount
(409.40 KB)
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Philips InvelliVue MP5 Wall Mount Kit
Features
Philips InvelliVue MP5 Wall Mount Kit
989803151581 MP5 Wall Mount Kit Includes: 6" (15.2 cm) Fixed Arm. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of the monitor; cable hooks located below the arm for hanging patient leads; 19" GCX Channel sold separately.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution Philips Wall Mount
PDF
|
409.40 KB
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