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Newborn supplies and consumables
Pee-on
Pee-on
Absorbent pad
Newborn supplies and consumables
Pee-on
Absorbent pad
Newborn supplies and consumables
The Pee-on is an appropriately-sized disposable underpad that can be used with all SnuggleUp positioning aids or as a mattress protector.
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Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Non-toxic pad helps keep bedding clean
Features
Non-toxic pad helps keep bedding clean
The 10" x 14" non-allergenic, non-toxic pad helps to protect linens from urine, blood, and spills.
Disclaimer
This product is available only in the United States.
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