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ECG
ST80i Tango M2
ST80i Tango M2
Blood Pressure Monitor
ECG
ST80i Tango M2
Blood Pressure Monitor
ECG
An optional blood pressure monitor accessory for use with the Philips ST80i stress testing system.
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Accessories and options
ST80i
Philips ST80i Stress Testing System opens up new paths for productivity & decision-making. Its wireless design, bi-directional connectivity, and advanced decision-making support tools enhance data review, patient care, and efficiency.
ST80i Tango M2 Blood Pressure Monitor - Philips