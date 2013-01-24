“The importance of sharing information in healthcare is extreme. The Portal is that connecting piece.”
Richard Towbin, M.D., Division Chief of Radiology, Phoenix Children's Medical Group
IntelliSpace Portal 10 helps you address imaging challenges and aim for definitive diagnosis.
Driving improved treatment and care
Supporting appropriate imaging and treatment
Simplifying data and insight gathering
Developing future-proof innovations
Reducing costs
Advanced visualization as a Service is an all in one service solution with the latest IntelliSpace Portal technologies and services at an all-inclusive monthly cost. Engage in a long-term partnership through our subscription based financing model, with modality or domain based packaging. Consult your Philips representative for further interest, or submit your interest via the conus button on this page.
*Availability of options may vary per market
