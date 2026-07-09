The Philips Holter System has all the tools you need to record, analyze, diagnose, and communicate – quickly and accurately. This system of compact recorders and Holter software can scale up or down to meet your needs.
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Powerful Smart Tools customize scanning and reporting
EASI leads provide traditional 12-lead view
Features
Powerful tools speed operations
The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
EASI Lead system for faster data collection
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
Customer reporting to speed reports
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.