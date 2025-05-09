Patient Monitor 6100
IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6100
Continuous monitoring
Patient Monitor 6100

IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6100
Continuous monitoring
The IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6100 is designed around the needs of today's clinician. It brings the perfect balance between flexibility, affordability and access to quality care. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality across multiple care settings.

Features
Supporting you and your patients for longer
Philips has increased the warranty period of the Philips monitoring product family to three years,* extending our commitment to customers even further. Benefits of a three-year warranty include bringing peace of mind for clinicians, biomeds and healthcare providers, investment protection and cost efficiency, and reduced financial risk and fewer operational disruptions. Contact your local Philips representative for the full list of products covered by the warranty in your country.
3-year warranty
iF Product Design Award
The IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Series has been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. This award recognizes manufacturers and designers for their outstanding achievement in design.
iF Product Design Award
Red Dot Design Award
The Patient Monitor 6000 Series has been awarded the Red Dot Design Award. The smooth, seamless design fulfills the highest hygiene requirements and ensures a high level of user-friendliness.
Red Dot Design Award
Specifications
  • Physical Specifications
    Display size
    10 inch
    Display resolution
    1280 x 800 WXGA
    Module rack slots
    2x Flexible Link connectors, 4 slot rack compatible with IntelliVue measurement modules
  • Physical specifications
    Weight
    3.7 kg (8.2 lb)
    Dimensions
    263 x 194 x 193 mm (10.4 x 7.6 x 7.2 in)
  • Measurements
    Included
    • ECG/Arrhythmia/ST
    • Impedance Respiration
    • SpO2
    • NBP
    • CO2 (via Flexible Link)
    • Predictive temperature (via Flexible Link)

Documentation

Product brochure
PDF|2.68 MB

Disclaimer
*The new warranty conditions are not applicable for: IntelliVue MX40; Patient Information Center iX; Consumables, supplies and accessories; Network hardware components, uninterruptible power supply and 3rd party equipment; MRPC Wireless Modules. The warranty conditions for these products remain unchanged.