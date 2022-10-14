Search terms

    October 24, 2022

    Harvard Business Review Analytic Services

    Report: The Journey toward Insights at Scale for Health Care Providers

    Data-driven insights can improve operational efficiency and transform clinical processes. When health care providers achieve insights at scale, they can derive steady returns on capital investments and enhance patient care. Health care executives find value in supplementing internal resources through strategic partnerships to implement advanced technologies and transition from historical reporting models to predictive analytics as they progress along the digital maturity curve.

    This report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services explores the opportunity and challenges that hospitals and health systems face as they seek to obtain data-driven clinical and operational insights at scale. Health care leaders share examples of how they are bringing data to life in new ways that will help them better care for patients in the future, refine existing processes and make vital business decisions.

    Combining artificial intelligence with these large data sets can be unbelievably powerful. And this is just the start… We can understand operations and patient care at a very deep level. And it carries the promise of bending cost curves.

    Dr. George Ruiz

    Chair of cardiology and Vice Chair, Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute, United States

    The journey toward insights at scale for health care providers

    This report focuses on challenges and opportunities for health care organizations as they seek to obtain and leverage insights at scale, including:

     

    • Shifting focus from reactive to proactive care  
    • Deriving steady returns on capital investments through data-driven insights 
    • Standardizing clinical and operational data acquisition, validation, security, and exchange  
    • Leveraging partner expertise to integrate business intelligence dashboards into workflows to improve staff productivity
    • Utilizing collective knowledge to improve the quality of care and population health

    Harvard business review

