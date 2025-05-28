Search terms

    This interactive display, powered by Android 14, has up to 50 touchpoints, maximizing engagement and collaboration. Toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti- fingerprint glass are ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

    OPS slot allows PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    EDLA certified display and Android 14

    Improved user experience and students' engagement, security, and app integration and all part of the service. Directly benefit from Google apps and services natively, including Google Classroom, Docs and Slides, and seamlessly integrate Chromebooks and other Android-native devices for simpler and more intuitive teaching and learning.

    Philips Wave-ready for remote display management and control

    Your Philips Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing central content needs, and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

    Built-in ambient light sensor

    Built-in ambient light sensors contribute to energy savings by automatically adjusting the screen brightness to the surrounding lighting conditions.

    Cast directly from any device

    Teachers, students or employees can cast directly from their device with AirPlay, Google Cast, and Miracast.

    Anti-glare and anti-reflection toughened glass 7 MOH

    Anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-fingerprint coatings, 7 MoH hardness.

    Blue light filter

    Blue light filter to help protect eyes and avoid eye fatigue.

    Palm rejection

    Palm rejection for enhanced precision.

    Wireless presentations

    Philips ScreenShare makes it easy for teachers, students or employees to wirelessly share their screens from their own device, whatever the operating system, via the browser or their favorite apps, onto the Philips Collaboration display.

    Multi-touch technology capable of 50 touchpoints

    Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 50 touchpoints at the same time for slick, agile lessons or brainstorming sessions. Perfect for collaborative and co-creation applications, this display connects your audience with any content. Offering enhanced user friendliness with eraser functionality, palm rejection and tip size recognition.

    Advanced IR touch and whiteboard application.

    Advanced 0-gap IR touch with smaller, shallower bezels. The embedded whiteboard application enables seamless collaboration and brainstorming directly on the display.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      218.44  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      86  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      400  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Panel technology
      ADS
      Operating system
      Android 14
      OS UI resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • 3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
      • SPDIF digital audio out (1x)
      Video input
      • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
      • USB 3.0 (x4)
      • USB-C (up to 65W)
      • USB-C
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
      • Display port
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • USB-B (x2)
      Video output
      • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
      • VGA
      External control
      • RS232C (in/out) D-Sub9
      • Gb LAN x2
      Bluetooth
      5.2 BLE

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (18/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Other convenience
      • Carrying handles
      • NFC
      • Bluetooth
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x20 W

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 - 240V~, 50 - 60Hz, 7.5A
      Consumption (Typical)
      175  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      F

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 848 x 480, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75, 85Hz
      • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 960, 60, 85Hz
      • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 2160p, 50, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1957  mm
      Set Height
      1170.8  mm
      Set Depth
      97.1  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      77.04  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      46.1  inch
      Wall Mount
      800x600mm,M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.8  inch
      Bezel width
      17.3mm(T), 16.4mm (R/L), 44.9mm(B)

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      70  kg
      Product with packaging (lb)
      154.3  lb
      Product without stand (kg)
      51.25  kg
      Product without stand (lb)
      112.99  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      10 ~ 90% (without condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      10 ~ 90% (without condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • H.263
      • H.264
      • H.265
      • MPEG1/2
      • MPEG4
      • VP8
      • VP9
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      • WEBP
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • HEAAC
      • MPEG

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      4xA73 + 4xA53
      GPU
      Multi-Core Mali-G52
      Memory
      8GB
      Storage
      128GB eMMc
      Wifi
      2T/2R 2.4/5/6 GHz

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • Cleaning cloth (x1)
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
      • AC Power Cord
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • AC switch cover & Screw x1
      • HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Touch Pen (x2)
      Optional accessories
      Pen tray with 2x color stylus

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Dutch
      • Danish
      • English
      • French
      • Finnish
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Norwegian
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      5 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • EAC
      • EMF
      • ETL

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      0-gap Infrared touch
      Touch points
      50 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • Anti-Glare
      • Blue light filter
      • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS
      Built-in Microphone
      Yes

