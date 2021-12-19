Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.
This product qualifies for VAT relief
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional TV
Professional productivity
Professional productivity
Professional productivity
Make meetings run smoother and faster with seamless wireless connectivity to the big screen from any Apple, Windows or Android™ device. Chromecast built-in enables instant casting of presentations and media from mobiles, laptops, and tablets in up to 4K resolution. It's cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for corporate use.
HDMI hotplug detection with auto on/off function
When wireless connectivity is not an option, HDMI hotplug detection recognises direct cabled connections from presentation sources and automatically handles source changes and on/off functioning.
Android updates provide the latest functionality
Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.
Google Play Store access for apps and media
Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.
Crestron Connected certified system integration
Connect this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for wireless and wired content sharing from Apple, Windows, Android and Linux devices.
Scheduler for content playback at selected times
Built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch content and apps based on time of day for a more engaging environment with better results.
Operate, monitor and maintain via CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
Install and manage apps remotely with AppControl
Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional Displays. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected Displays or your entire network so that you can offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many displays you are managing.
