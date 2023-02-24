Search terms

    From confidently coloured menu boards to paper free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra clear, easily updatable, ePaper displays.

      Power free digital display boards

      Technology for a brighter future

      • 25"
      • Powered by Android

      Run your content at all times

      Displaying 60,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging, and with 16GB internal memory. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play, via USB, LAN or WiFi connections.

      Low power consumption, power free operation

      Perfect for environments without close access to power. Philips Tableaux can be positioned and repositioned, displaying colourful static content in the same way as paper posters, requiring a power connection only when loading new content.

      Technology for the future

      Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.

      Android SoC processor

      Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        25.3  inch
        Panel resolution
        3200 x 1800
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Display colors
        60 000
        Operating system
        Android 11
        Response time (typical)
        36 sec to update image

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • micro USB
        • USB, type A
        WiFi
        Wifi 2,4GHz and 5GHz
        Audio output
        Speaker output (earphone jack)

      • Communication

        Ethernet
        10M/100M
        Wi-Fi/ WLAN
        WiFi 2.4G(802.11 b/g/n) + 5GHz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Network controllable
        LAN (RJ45)
        Battery bay
        4pcs 18650 batteries (>2600mAh) not included

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        15° ~ 35°  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -25 ~ 50  °C
        Relative humidity
        30 ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m

      • Power

        Mains power
        20V/2.25A adapter

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • AC power adapter
        • Quick start guide (x1)

      • Miscellaneous

        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Rockchip PX30
        Memory
        2GB LPDDR3
        Storage
        16GB EMMC

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        602.4  mm
        Set Height
        357.4  mm
        Set Depth
        37.5  mm
        Wall Mount
        100 x 100 mm
        Product weight
        2.4  kg

