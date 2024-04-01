Search terms

Professional TV

24HFL4518/12
  Vibrant and smart
    -{discount-value}

    Professional TV

    24HFL4518/12

    Vibrant and smart

    This Hospitality TV is a perfect performer when you just want everything to look and sound great. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

    Professional TV

    Vibrant and smart

    This Hospitality TV is a perfect performer when you just want everything to look and sound great. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

    Vibrant and smart

    This Hospitality TV is a perfect performer when you just want everything to look and sound great. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

    Professional TV

    Vibrant and smart

    This Hospitality TV is a perfect performer when you just want everything to look and sound great. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

      Vibrant and smart

      with Chromecast built-in

      • 24" Hospitality TV
      • powered by Android™

      Chromecast™ built-in for easy content sharing

      Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.

      Instant Initial Cloning. Rapidly install your Pro TVs

      Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

      3 years warranty, extendable to 5 years

      The standard 3 years warranty can be extended for enjoying this product worry-free for 5 years .

      Google Play Store access for apps and media

      Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

      Comes with a hygienic remote control

      The choice of anti-microbial material combined with a cavity-free design, makes the hygienic remote control easy cleanable and free from germs.

      AppControl. Install and manage apps remotely and securely

      Take full, centralized control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network. Giving you the ability to offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.

      Operate, monitor and maintain via CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local LAN connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

      Information you want, when you want by use of CMND & Create

      CMND & Create is a powerful authoring tool for creating compelling content. With its drag and drop interface, preloaded templates and integrated widgets, you'll be amazing customers with your content and information in no time.

      CMND & Check-in. Personalize every experience

      Make your guests feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information - such as name and language spoken - to create a personalized experience.

      MyChoice compatible. Built-in pay-to-view solution

      Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        24  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        60  cm
        Display
        LED HD TV
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        178º (H) / 178º (V)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • DVB-S/S2
        IP Playback
        • Unicast
        • Multicast
        • OTT App Channels

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 11 (R)
        Pre-installed apps
        • YouTube
        • Google Play Movies
        • Google Play Games
        • Google Play Store*
        • YouTube Music
        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Local Control Lock
        • Volume limitation (incl. HP)
        • Switch-ON Settings Control
        • Prison mode
        Power control
        • WoWLAN
        • WoLAN
        • Quick Start Mode
        • Auto Power OFF
        Apps
        • AppControl
        • Google Play Store
        Your brand
        • Customizable Welcome App
        • CMND&Create
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • TV Group management
        • Remote Management over IP
        • Local Updates via USB
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        Interactive DRM
        Playready Smoothstreaming
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Remote Control
        • Low Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        • Hygienic
        CMND&Check-In
        • Guest Name
        • Guest Language
        Sharing
        • Chromecast built-in
        • Secure Sharing
        • Network-managed Sharing
        Convenience
        • Sleep Timer
        • Google Assistant*
        • Google Account Login
        • >40 Supported Menu Languages

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • VP9
        • HEVC
        • AV1
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • AAC
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SMI
        • SSA SUB
        • ASS
        • TXT
        Picture formats supported
        • JPG
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • BMP

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        6 (2x3)  W
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5W Mono 8Ohm
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Sound Features
        • DTS Studio Sound
        • Dolby MS12D
        • AC-4
        • DTS-HD

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C
        Standby power consumption
        <0.35W
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Auto switch-off timer

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Edge Stand
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        • Power Cord
        • 2x AA batteries
        • Hygienic RC 22AV2304A
        Optional
        • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
        • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
        • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A

      • Wireless Connectivity

        Wireless LAN
        • Dual band
        • 802.11 b/g/n
        • 802.11 ac
        • Wifi-Direct
        • 2x2
        Bluetooth
        • 5.0
        • A2DP
        • SBC

      • Connectivity Bottom

        HDMI2
        HDMI 2.0
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack
        Antenna Input
        • IEC-75
        • F-Type
        IR in/out
        Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Side

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.4
        HDMI1
        HDMI 1.4
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        USB1
        USB 2.0

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • system audio control
        • RC pass through
        HDMI
        • ARC (HDMI1)
        • HDCP 2.3 (all ports)

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        546  mm
        Set Height
        322  mm
        Set Depth
        81  mm
        Product weight
        3  kg
        Set width (with stand)
        546  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        352  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        154  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        3.1  kg
        Wall mount compatible
        • 75 x 75 mm
        • M4

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        1827408
        Energy class for SDR
        E
        On mode power demand for SDR
        17 kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        E
        On mode power demand for HDR
        16 kWh/1000h

