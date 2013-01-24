MR Release 10 systems
- MR Release 10 (January 2021)
This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:
- Ingenia Ambition (S/X) 1.5T
- Ingenia Elition (S/X) 3.0T
- Ingenia Evolution 1.5T
- Ingenia Evolution 3.0T
- Ingenia (S) 1.5T
- Ingenia 3.0T
- Ingenia 1.5T CX
- Ingenia 3.0T CX
- Achieva 1.5T
- Achieva 3T (TX and X)
- Achieva dStream 1.5T
- Achieva dStream 3.0T (TX)
MR Release 6 systems
MR Release 6 (August 2016)
This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:
MR Release 5.6.0 Systems
MR Release 5.6.0 (July 2018)
This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:
- Intera 1.5T
- Achieva 1.5T and 3.0T
- Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
- Ingenia 1.5T S
- Ingenia CX/Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
- Multiva 1.5T
- Prodiva 1.5T CX
- Prodiva 1.5T CS
- Ingenia Ambition S
- Ingenia Ambition X
- Ingenia Elition S
- Ingenia Elition X
MR Release 5 Systems
MR Release 5 (August 2016)
This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:
MR Release 5.1 Systems
- MR Release 5.1 Systems R5.1 (October 2013)
This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:
- Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
- Achieva 1.5T, 3.0T and 3.0T TX
- Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
- Multiva 1.5T
- Ingenia R4.1 (January 2011)
- Intera R3.2 (July 2010)
- Intera R12 (November 2006)
- Intera R2 (November 2006)
- Intera R11.1 (February 2005)
- Achieva R3 (August 2016)
- Achieva R3.2 (July 2010)
- Achieva R2 (November 2006)
- Achieva R1.2 (February 2005)
- Panorama R3.2 (July 2010)
- Panorama 1.0.T R2 (November 2006)
- Infinion R.1.5 (February 2003)