Intended for visualization, assessment and quantification of vessels in CTA and MRA data with a unified workflow for both modalities. For CTA data, it provides automatic bone removal and vessel extractions, including centerlines, lumen contours and vessel contours. For both modalities, it provides tools for extracting and editing centerlines. The AVA application is intended to be used for arteries analysis in Head and Neck, Body, and Peripherals. Offers automatic bone removal, vessels extraction and labeling, automatic lumen and centerline calculations. Demonstrated to reduce the post-processing time by 50% when compared to manual Head & Neck CT angiography (CTA) analysis(1)
