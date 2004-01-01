Search terms

12 to 4 MHz extended frequency range. Field of view: 90°. 2D, steerable PW Doppler and CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Tissue Doppler, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. Pediatric and adult cardiology applications. Epicardial imaging.

