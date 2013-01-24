For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Live enhanced visualization
StentBoost Live, enhanced live stent visualization, is our most advanced technology to quickly verify positioning both before and after deploying balloons, stents, and BVS devices, to display underdeployed stents, and to confirm fully expanded stents.
Effectiveness and efficiency
Designed for procedural effectiveness and greater efficiency with enhanced visualization of guiding and positioning intra-coronary devices. StentBoost Live features instantaneous processing, eliminating the need to wait for new images before stent repositioning.
Seamless integration
