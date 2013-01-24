Q-CPR™ measurement and feedback tool

A CPR tool that has been designed to improve CPR delivery. Available as a fully integrated option with the HeartStart MRx and HeartStart FR3, it offers several vital advances, based on AHA Guidelines for CPR, and input from Q-CPR users.
