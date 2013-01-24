Search terms
Philips Ultrasound has long been recognized for excellence in overall performance and customer satisfaction. Partly through our innovative RightFit Service Agreements for ultrasound systems that let you focus on patient care.*
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Protection - robust security
Primary - flexible advantage
Value Planned Maintenance - make the most of your budget
Support - cooperative relationship
TEE Care - actively maintain your transducers
Philips Ultrasound #1 in Overall Service Performance for 21st consecutive year
RightFit approach to suit your needs
Customer Care Solutions Center for expert support
Customized Clinical Education and Training to enhance learning
Lifecycle services help enhance performance
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand