Respironics Pediatric nasal mask

Respironics PN831

Pediatric nasal mask

Now you can provide noninvasive ventilation (NIV) to small children with a comfortable gel cushion and appropriately sized headgear. The Respironics PN831 is for pediatric patients who are one year or older (＞7 kg).

Lightweight rotating tubing
Lightweight rotating tubing for more freedom and comfort

The tapered tubing has 360-degree rotation at the mask and circuit connections, allowing patient movement with less chance of discomfort and leaks.
Gel cushion

Gel cushion provides a gentle seal for sensitive skin

Gel cushion provides a gentle seal for sensitive skin.
Softcap headgear

Softcap headgear is stable and comfortable

Softcap headgear is stable and comfortable.

Documentation

