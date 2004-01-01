Search terms

Philips MX16 CT scanner is evolving the way that clinicians are able to care for patients by offering them exceptional image quality with low dose, high patient throughput, and attractive total cost of ownership.

EVOEye algorithm

Superb image quality

Philips exclusive EVOEye algorithm allows for excellent image quality with reduced noise. Its 1024 matrix enables high resolution scanning, while EVOEye enhances low contrast resolution.

MX16 tube

Attractive total cost of ownership via high throughput and longer tube life

The MX16 offers a longer tube life than any other 16-slice scanner in its class. It also offers the widest detector coverage in non-cardiac CT scanning, high pitch at high quality with the ASTR algorithm, and fast reconstruction speeds of up to 20 ips so you can increase patient throughput each day with diagnostic confidence.

Compact footprint

Compact footprint for cost-effective installation

This compact system has similar siting requirements to most existing 1-, 2-, and 4-slice scanner rooms, and is designed for fast, simplified, cost-effective installation.

DoseRight

DoseRight for efficient dose management

The DoseRight Automatic Current Selection manages the dose for each patient based on the planned scan. DoseRight Dose Modulation automatically controls tube current to increase and decrease the signal as necessary to maintain constant image noise while managing dose.

Wide application range

Wide application range increases utilization

The MX16 is excellent for all routine radiology procedures and many specialized procedures such as neurological studies, vascular studies, bone mineral analysis, dental planning, and virtual colonoscopy.

Dedicated Pediatric Protocols

Dedicated Pediatric Protocols for low dose

Dedicated Pediatric Protocols were developed in collaboration with top children’s hospitals. They allow for excellent clinical results with low dose.

