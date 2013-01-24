Home
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Fabius Tiro anesthesia machine.

GCX P/N: AG-0018-19 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M series pivot arm with down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 10.5" (26.7 cm) Tiro top plate with channel; horizontal mount; 6" (15.2 cm) down post.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

