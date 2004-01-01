TeleMon Wall Mount

Learn more about the types of mounts available for mounting the Philips TeleMon patient monitor to a wall.
Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*
Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount
Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount*
Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount
GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180
