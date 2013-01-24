By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
ITD part no. TS 6248.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm; rigid arm length 172 mm;
tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
ITD mounting solution for EGM2
ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6249.1 consists of: adapter on bar D 38 mm;
single support arm Length 316 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
(Additional information:
TÜV Product Service tested;
finish: RAL 7035 light grey; powder coated.)
