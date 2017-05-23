Home
IntelliVue XDS Mounting solution

IntelliVue XDS GCX Single Display height adjustable Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue XDS with Single Display on a wall.

Features
IntelliVue XDS with Single Display
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-23: 36"(90cm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 18-23 lbs (8-10.5 kg), 12"(305cm) vertical travel.
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-24: 36"(900mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 23-28 lbs (10.5-12.5 kg), 12"(305mm) vertical travel.
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0001-11: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-04: Flush swivel mount (for keyboard); GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-13: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 18-23 lbs (8-10.5 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.
The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FLP-0009-04: Flat Screen flush mount with adjustable tilt and swivel; GCX P/N: WMM-0005-07: 12"(300mm) x 8"(200mm) articulating keyboard arm; GCX P/N: WM-0010-65: Keyboard folding bracket. Keyboard folds up flat against the wall; GCX P/N: PH-0066-47: Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0008-12: Dual padded flat panel handles; GCX P/N: WC-0002-03: 13" (325mm) Wall Channel for XDS PC; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10: Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: FWM-0001-14: 48"(1200mm) VHC Height Adjustable Wall Channel for 23-28 lbs (10.5-12.5 kg), 18" (457mm) vertical travel.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

