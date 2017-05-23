Search terms

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX FMS Accessories

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about accessory options available for the Philips Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Multi Measurement Server (MMS).

Contact & support
Features
Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation
Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation

Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation

GCX P/N: HP-0053-09 Kit Includes; Three small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS.

Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation

Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation
GCX P/N: HP-0053-09 Kit Includes; Three small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS.

Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation

GCX P/N: HP-0053-09 Kit Includes; Three small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS.
Click here for more information
Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation
Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation

Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation

GCX P/N: HP-0053-09 Kit Includes; Three small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS.
  • Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation
See all features
Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation
Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation

Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation

GCX P/N: HP-0053-09 Kit Includes; Three small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS.

Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation

Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation
GCX P/N: HP-0053-09 Kit Includes; Three small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS.

Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation

GCX P/N: HP-0053-09 Kit Includes; Three small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS.
Click here for more information
Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation
Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation

Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation

GCX P/N: HP-0053-09 Kit Includes; Three small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.