Krömker Type - No.: 5095-43-0-000 consists of: Patient Monitor adapter; holder for satellite rack 150mm; Support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 400mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel
Krömker Type - No.: 5096-43-0-000 consists of : Patient Monitor adapter; holder for satellite rack 150mm; Support Arm with Gas Pressure Spring 300mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
Krömker Type - No.: 5079-20-0-000 consists of: Patient monitor adapter; holder for satellite rack 150mm; tilt and swing arm mount 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
Krömker Type - No.: 5079-10-0-000 consists of: Patient monitor adapter. Holder for satellite rack 150mm; tilt and swing arm mount 220mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel.
