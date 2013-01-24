Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Dräger Zeus Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP60/70 on a Draeger Zeus Anesthesia Machine.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivo... || 1
IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP60/70: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0018-96 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; bracket for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS) vertically, to the side of the MP60/70.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand