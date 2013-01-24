Home
HeartStart MRx Monitor/Defibrillator for emergency care

HeartStart MRx

Monitor/Defibrillator for emergency care

Rugged, reliable, and easy-to-use, the HeartStart MRx with the DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, provides industry-leading patient monitoring capabilities, exceptional diagnostic measurements, proven resuscitation therapies, and CPR guidance.

Built to endure, designed to evolve

The HeartStart MRx is built tough—tough enough to endure environmental conditions created by water, vibrations, mechanical shocks, drops, and electromagnetic activity. Plus it’s built on a scalable platform, so you can upgrade easily and take advantage of Philips advancements while retaining the same footprint and weight.
Rich clinical information, driving patient care

With the DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, the HeartStart MRx gives advanced STEMI decision support. There are predictive tools that show the probability that the patient is experiencing acute ischemia or the likely outcome of AMI. These tools help you make confident decisions to speed triage.

